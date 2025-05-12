Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/12/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CARDINAL HEALTH INC (CAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global healthcare services and products company. The Company is engaged in providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices and patients in the home. The Company also provides pharmaceuticals and medical products. The CompanyGs segments include Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD). The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products in the United States. Its GMPD segment manufactures, sources and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products, which are sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and other markets. The Company connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EXELIXIS INC (EXEL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company has produced four marketed pharmaceutical products, two of which are formulations of its flagship molecule, cabozantinib. It is also advancing and evolving its product pipeline portfolio, including its lead investigational asset, zanzalintinib. Cabozantinib is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET and has been also approved as CABOMETYX tablets for advanced renal cell carcinoma, for previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma and for previously treated, radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer, and as COMETRIQ capsules for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. The Company's other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor approved the treatment of hypertension in Japan.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC (UNH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a healthcare company. The Company operates two businesses, Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum serves the healthcare marketplace, including patients and consumers, payers, care providers, employers, governments and life sciences companies, through its Optum Health, Optum Insight and Optum Rx businesses. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, simplifying the healthcare experience and providing affordable solutions. The CompanyGs segments include Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Rx and UnitedHealthcare. The UnitedHealthcare segment includes UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, which serves consumers and employers; UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement delivers health and well-being benefits to seniors and other Medicare-eligible consumers; and UnitedHealthcare Community & State serves consumers who are economically disadvantaged, the medically underserved and those without the benefit of employer sponsored health benefits coverage.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GSK PLC (ADR) (GSK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The CompanyGs segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. Its portfolio and pipeline are focused on developing medicines and vaccines in four core therapeutic areas, which are the areas of human health it focuses on to prevent and treat disease: respiratory, immunology and inflammation; oncology; HIV; and infectious diseases. Its specialty medicines prevent and treat diseases, from human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to respiratory diseases, immune-mediated conditions like lupus, and cancer. Its vaccine portfolio includes over 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections throughout their lives. General medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and COPD, antibiotics and medicines for skin diseases. Its portfolio also includes the lead molecule IDRX-42, highly selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is designed to improve patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COOPER COMPANIES INC (COO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company operates in two business units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision segment is involved in the contact lens industry. CooperSurgical segment is involved in the fertility and women's health care market through its diversified portfolio of products and services, including fertility products and services, medical devices, cryostorage (such as cord blood and cord tissue storage) and contraception. CooperVisionGs products include MyDay daily disposable, MyDay daily disposable toric, MyDay Energys, MyDay multifocal, Biofinity & Biofinity XR, Biofinity Energys. CooperSurgicalGs portfolio includes INSORB, Lone Star, and the Doppler Blood Flow Monitor. It also offers a suite of single-use cordless surgical retractors with an integrated multi-light-emitting diode (LED) light source and dual smoke evacuation channels, and single-use surgical suction devices with an integrated, cordless radial LED light source.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.