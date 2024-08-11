Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 8/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC (OFIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus. The Company operates through two segments: Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment consists of three product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions specifically related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. Global Orthopedics distributes its products globally through a network of distributors and sales representatives to sell orthopedic products to hospitals and healthcare providers. It has a portfolio of biologics, spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, and surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in 68 countries globally via the Company's sales representatives and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC

OFIX Guru Analysis

OFIX Fundamental Analysis

SHARECARE INC (SHCR) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sharecare, Inc. is a digital healthcare company that helps people manage their health in one place. The Company offers virtual health platform, which is designed to help people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities to optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The Company offers Sharecare+, a digital advocacy solution designed to deliver value through benefits navigation, clinical engagement, virtual care, and chronic case and utilization management. Its platform offers an accessible, interactive, personalized, and rewarding environment that aims to transform user engagement with their healthcare from episodic to everyday. The platform provides a single destination for people, patients, and caregivers to access and clinically reviewed content; digitally connect with other patients, community members and healthcare professionals, and adopt action plans provided by healthcare professionals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SHARECARE INC

SHCR Guru Analysis

SHCR Fundamental Analysis

OPKO HEALTH INC (OPK) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPKO Health, Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company. The Company's diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. Its pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates specialized laboratory divisions, such as GenPath (Urology), GenPath (Oncology), and GenPath (Women's Health). It has two commercial stage pharmaceutical products and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including Rayaldee, Rayaldee, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, NGENLA Somatrogon, and Factor VIIa-CTP. It develops and manufactures specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) through FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OPKO HEALTH INC

OPK Guru Analysis

OPK Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.