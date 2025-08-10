Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 8/10/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC (ORGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. It offers a portfolio of regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. Its wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for the treatment of DFUs; PuraPly AM as an antimicrobial barrier, cross-linked with extracellular matrix scaffold for a variety of wound types; and Affinity, Novachor and NuShield placental allografts to address a variety of wound sizes and types as a protective barrier and extracellular matrix scaffold. Its sports medicine products include NuShield as a surgical barrier and PuraForce as a reinforcement matrix in targeted soft tissue repairs; and Affinity, Novachor, PuraPly MZ, PuraPly AM and PuraPly SX for the management of open wounds in a surgical setting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MYRIAD GENETICS INC (MYGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a genetic testing and precision medicine company. The Company develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is focused on three key areas where it has specialized products, capabilities, and expertise: Oncology, Women's Health, and Mental Health. In oncology, it offers testing for patients who have cancer and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs and treatments. It also offers the SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test, which can reveal a baby's gender as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The Companys testing products include MyRisk, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, MyChoice CDx, Prolaris, Foresight, Prequel, Precis Tumor, Precise Liquid, SneakPeek and GeneSight, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PENNANT GROUP INC (PNTG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. Its segments include home health and hospice services, and senior living services. The home health and hospice services segment includes its home health, hospice and home care businesses. Its home health services provide care after surgery or when illness or health conditions require additional assistance. The senior living services segment includes the operation of assisted living, independent living and memory care communities. Its independent living communities are designed for active individuals or couples.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

