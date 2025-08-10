Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/10/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home. Its product and service offerings include sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. It operates in 50 states through its network of over 670 locations in 47 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NEOGENOMICS, INC. (NEO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NeoGenomics, Inc. is a cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company offers comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Its services include clinical cancer testing; interpretation and consultative services; molecular and NGS testing; comprehensive technical and professional services offering; clinical trials and research; validation laboratory services, and oncology data solutions. It operates a network of laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the United States and a full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Its testing services include Cytogenetics (karyotype analysis), Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH), Flow cytometry, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a German-based life science company. The Company's segments are Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Crop Science segment focuses on development, production and marketing of products in seeds and plant traits, crop protection, digital solutions and customer services to promote sustainable agriculture. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women's healthcare and specialty therapeutics focused on the areas of cardiology, oncology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as gene therapy and others. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication. Its Consumer Health segment portfolio consists of products in dermatology, nutritional supplements, digestive health, allergy, cough and cold, and pain and cardiovascular risk prevention categories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

VIATRIS INC (VTRS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viatris Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets. The Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. The Greater China segment includes its operations in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The JANZ segment reflects its operations in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in more than 125 countries with developing markets and emerging economies, including in Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as the Companys Antiretroviral medicines (ARV) franchise. Its pipeline and research and development capabilities include expertise in formulation, device development, toxicology, analytical, clinical, bioanalytical, medical affairs, product safety and risk management across a range of therapeutic areas. It produces oral solid doses, injectables, and products with complex dosage forms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AZENTA INC (AZTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions worldwide. The Company provides a full suite of cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The Company's segments include Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics. Its Sample Management Solutions segment offers end-to-end sample management products and services, including sample repository services and core products (automated stores, cryogenic systems, automated sample tube, consumables and instruments and controlled rate thawing devices). The Company's Multiomics segment includes its genomic services business, which advances research and development activities by providing gene sequencing, synthesis, editing and related services. The Company's brands include GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

