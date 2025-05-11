Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 5/11/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (IOVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and delivers tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL), therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its lead product candidate, Amtagvi (lifileucel), is a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor. The Company also marketing Proleukin (aldesleukin), aninterleukin-2, or IL-2, product used in the Amtagvi treatment regimen. Its development pipeline includes multicenter trials of TIL cell therapies in additional treatment settings for solid tumor cancers. Amtagvi and Proleukin are part of a treatment regimen that also includes lymphodepletion. The Company is also developing next generation therapies using TIL, such as genetically modified TIL cell therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BAYER AG (ADR) (BAYRY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bayer AG is a German-based life science company. The Company's segments are Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Crop Science segment focuses on seeds, improved plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection products, digital solutions and customer service for sustainable agriculture. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women's healthcare and specialty therapeutics focused on the areas of cardiology, oncology, hematology and ophthalmology, as well as gene therapy and others. The Consumer Health segment develops, produces and markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines for self-medication. Its Consumer Health segment portfolio consists of products in dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NEOGEN CORP (NEOG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neogen Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. Its Food Safety segment consists primarily of diagnostic test kits and complementary products sold to food producers and processors to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues and general sanitation concerns. The CompanyGs Animal Safety segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products and genomics testing services for the worldwide animal safety market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AZENTA INC (AZTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions worldwide. The Company provides a full suite of cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The Company's segments include Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics. Its Sample Management Solutions segment offers end-to-end sample management products and services, including sample repository services and core products (automated stores, cryogenic systems, automated sample tube, consumables and instruments and controlled rate thawing devices). The Company's Multiomics segment includes its genomic services business, which advances research and development activities by providing gene sequencing, synthesis, editing and related services. The Company's brands include GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

IMMATICS NV (IMTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immatics NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is based in the Netherlands. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of T-Cell eceptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T-Cell response against these targets. The Company develops targeted immunotherapies with an emphasis on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities: Adoptive Cell Therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics (TCER). Its wholly owned pipeline comprises of eight therapeutic programs, of which four are in clinical trials, including IMA201 (MAGEA4/8), IMA202 (MAGEA1) and ACTolog IMA 101 (Multi-target pilot trial) for solid cancers and IMA203 (PRAME) for hematological and solid cancers, as well as four are in preclinical development, including IMA204 (COL6A3) and IMA401 (Cancer testis antigen) for solid cancers, and ACTallo IMA301 (Cancer testis antigen) and IMA402 (Cancer testis antigen) for hematological and solid cancers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

