Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On John Neff - 8/10/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

NOVO NORDISK A/S (ADR) (NVO) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company's diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs. The Company's biopharmaceuticals segment covers the therapy areas of hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy. The Company also offers Saxenda product to treat obesity. It offers a range of products, including NovoLog/NovoRapid; NovoLog Mix/NovoMix; Prandin/NovoNorm; NovoSeven; Norditropin, and Vagifem. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed its products in over 180 countries. Its regional structure consists of two commercial units: North America and International Operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOVO NORDISK A/S (ADR)

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to its Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Employee Program (FEP) members. The Health Benefits segment also offers health products on a full-risk basis. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy services business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to its affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. The Carelon Services segment integrates physical, behavioral, pharmacy, and social services by offering an array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers through its Carelon Health and Carelon Insights businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP (UTHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Therapeutics Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder (Tyvaso DPI); Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (nebulized Tyvaso), which includes the Tyvaso Inhalation System; Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection (Remodulin); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca). Tyvaso DPI and nebulized Tyvaso are also approved to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). It also markets and sells an oncology product, Unituxin (dinutuximab) Injection for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma, and the Remunity Pump for Remodulin. Tyvaso DPI is a drug-device combination product that incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat inhalation device technology used in MannKinds Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company specializes in invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery. Its technologies include the da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The da Vinci surgical system is designed to enable surgeons to perform a range of surgical procedures within its targeted general surgery, urologic, gynecologic, cardiothoracic, and head and neck specialties and consists of a surgeon's console or consoles, a patient-side cart, and a high-performance vision system. The Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform for which the cleared indication is minimally invasive biopsies in the lung and consists of a system cart, a controller, a catheter, and a vision probe. Its Ion system extends its commercial offering beyond surgery into diagnostic and endoluminal procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC

CARDINAL HEALTH INC (CAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global healthcare services and products company. The Company is engaged in providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices and patients in the home. The Company also provides pharmaceuticals and medical products. The Companys segments include Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD). The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products in the United States. Its GMPD segment manufactures, sources and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products, which are sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and other markets. The Company connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CARDINAL HEALTH INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

