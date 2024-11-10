Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On John Neff - 11/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED (VRTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on investing in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases, with a focus on specialty markets. It has four approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), and one approved therapy that treats severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Its pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in CF, SCD, TDT, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, myotonic dystrophy type 1 and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). It is developing non-autologous (allogeneic) fully differentiated, stem-cell derived islet cell therapies designed to replace insulin-producing islet cells that are destroyed in people with T1D.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Medical Holdings Corporation operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers. Its segments include critical illness recovery hospital, rehabilitation hospital, outpatient rehabilitation, and Concentra. The critical illness recovery hospital segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses, often with complex medical needs. The rehabilitation hospital segment consists of hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care. The outpatient rehabilitation segment consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. Its Concentra segment consists of occupational health centers that provide workers' compensation injury care, physical therapy, and consumer health services and onsite clinics located at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ZOETIS INC (ZTS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoetis Inc. is a global animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health. The Company operates through two segments: the United States (U.S.) and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a diversified product portfolio, including parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, anti-infectives, pain and sedation, other pharmaceutical, and animal health diagnostics, for both companion animal and livestock customers. It directly markets its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. It is engaged in commercializing products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals) and cattle, poultry, swine, fish and sheep (collectively, livestock).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, it sells insulin API products. Most of its finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. Its segments include finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene MIST, epinephrine, glucagon, phytonadione, lidocaine, enoxaparin, naloxone, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. Its pipeline has over 20 product candidates, including generic ANDAs, biosimilar, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. (UHS) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, including its management company. It is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. Its segments include acute care hospital services, behavioral health care services, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 360 inpatient facilities and 48 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. It provides services, which include general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. It also provides capital resources, as well as a variety of management services to its facilities, including information services, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment services, and public relations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.