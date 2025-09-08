Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/8/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (RIGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. It is focused on products that address signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its first product is TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the approved oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Its second product is REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) capsules for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. Its GAVRETO (pralsetinib) product is a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor of wild type rearranged during transfection (RET) and oncogenic RET fusions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC (LNTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical-focused company engaged in delivering science to enable clinicians to find, fight and follow diseases to deliver patient outcomes. The Company classifies its products in three categories: Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, Precision Diagnostics, and Strategic Partnerships. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help healthcare professionals (HCPs) find, fight and follow cancer, with a focus on prostate cancer. Precision Diagnostic products assist HCPs to find and follow diseases, with a focus on cardiology. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarker solutions, digital solutions, and radiotherapeutic platforms. Its commercial products include PYLARIFY, DEFINITY, TechneLite, Neuraceq, and others. Its clinical candidates include LNTH-2404, NAV-4694, and PNT2002, among others. The Neuraceq (florbetaben F18 injection) is an F-18 PET imaging agent for Alzheimers disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC

MERCK & CO INC (MRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biologic therapies, vaccines and animal health products. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Company sells its human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers. It sells its human health vaccines primarily to physicians, wholesalers, distributors and government entities. Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species. It sells its products to veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, farmers and pet owners.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCK & CO INC

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The Company is a provider of kidney care services in the United States. Its United States dialysis (U.S. dialysis) and related lab services business treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Companys robust platform delivers kidney care services and includes established nephrology and payor relationships. The Companys international operations provide dialysis and administrative services to a total of outpatient dialysis centers. The Companys U.S. integrated kidney care (IKC) business provides integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements and to additional patients in other integrated care arrangements across the United States. It also maintains a few other ancillary services and investments outside its U.S. dialysis, U.S. IKC, or international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DAVITA INC

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. The Company's commercially-validated solution, ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with a focus on improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. The Company licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine ENHANZE with its partners proprietary compounds. It also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and XYOSTED, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

