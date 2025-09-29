Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/29/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTCT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. Its diversified therapeutic portfolio includes several commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including discovery, research and clinical stages, focused on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas for rare diseases relating to neurology and metabolism. It has two products, Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) a rare, life-threatening disorder. Its Upstaza, a gene therapy for the treatment of Aromatic L-Amino Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare central nervous system (CNS) disorder. Its Tegsedi and Waylivra are for the treatment of rare diseases. Its Evrysdi, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's segments include Hospital Operations and Services (Hospital Operations) and Ambulatory Care. The Hospital Operations segment is comprised of its acute care and specialty hospitals, a network of employed physicians and ancillary outpatient facilities. The Company's subsidiaries operate approximately 49 hospitals serving primarily urban and suburban communities in eight states. The Hospital Operations segment also includes around 135 outpatient facilities, including urgent care centers, imaging centers, off-campus hospital emergency departments and micro hospitals. It also provides revenue cycle management and value based care services. The Ambulatory Care segment, through its USPI Holding Company, Inc. subsidiary, holds ownership interests in approximately 518 ambulatory surgery centers, and 25 surgical hospitals in 37 states. The Company operates a Global Business Center in the Philippines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TENET HEALTHCARE CORP

ICON PLC (ICLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICON Public Limited Company is a healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. The Company is engaged in providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. It offers a range of specialized services to assist pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies to bring new drugs and devices to market faster. The Company's services include clinical research services, commercial positioning, consulting, early phase, strategic solutions, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient solutions, COVID-19 clinical operation and decentralized and hybrid clinical solutions. It also provides its full range of clinical, consulting and commercial services across several sectors, which include biosimilars, biotechnology, government and public health solutions, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ICON PLC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

