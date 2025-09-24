Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/24/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, including protein degraders; drugs produced from biological processes, called biologics; ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also used. Biologics are typically administered through injections or by intravenous infusion. CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Orencia, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Opdualag, and others. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis, Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel and Abraxane.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO

BMY Guru Analysis

BMY Fundamental Analysis

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global diabetes care company. It is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. It has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. It sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It has clearance from the FDA for its proprietary disposable insulin delivery system, which is indicated for adults who require insulin to manage diabetes, including both type 1 (T1D) and type 2 (T2D).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

EMBC Guru Analysis

EMBC Fundamental Analysis

CIGNA GROUP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cigna Group is a global health company. The Company has two growth platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes its Pharmacy Benefit Services and Specialty and Care Services operating segments, which provide independent and coordinated health solutions and capabilities to enable the healthcare system to work better and help people live richer, healthier lives. Cigna Healthcare includes the U.S. Healthcare and International Health operating segments, which provide comprehensive medical plan services and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. Its Other Operations include corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), the Company's run-off operations and other non-strategic businesses. Specialty and Care Services provides specialty drugs for the treatment of complex and rare diseases, specialty distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and clinical programs to help its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA GROUP

CI Guru Analysis

CI Fundamental Analysis

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases. The Company markets three drug products: FIRDAPSE (amifampridine), FYCOMPA (perampanel), and AGAMREE (vamorolone). FIRDAPSE is a treatment for people six years of age or older living with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company, through its sub-licensee, also offers FIRDAPSE in Canada and Japan. FYCOMPA is a prescription medicine used alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures in people with epilepsy aged four and older and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. AGAMREE is a corticosteroid with a structure that retains the potent anti-inflammatory effects of traditional corticosteroids used in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC

CPRX Guru Analysis

CPRX Fundamental Analysis

AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC (AVAH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a provider of diversified home care platforms. Its segments include Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). PDS segment includes private duty nursing (PDN) services, as well as pediatric therapy services. HHH segment includes home health services, as well as hospice and specialty program services. Its home health services involve the provision of in-home services to its patients by its clinicians, which include nurses, therapists, social workers and home health aides. Its hospice services involve a supportive philosophy and concept of care for those nearing the end of life. Medical Solutions segment offers a line of enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children, delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. It also provides case management services to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers and other healthcare providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC

AVAH Guru Analysis

AVAH Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.