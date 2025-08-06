Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/6/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, including protein degraders; drugs produced from biological processes, called biologics; ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also used. Biologics are typically administered through injections or by intravenous infusion. CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Orencia, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Opdualag, and others. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis, Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel and Abraxane.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NUTEX HEALTH INC (NUTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nutex Health Inc. is a healthcare management and operations company. The Company operates in three segments: the Hospital division, the Population Health Management (PHM) division, and the Real Estate division. The Hospital division owns, develops and operates healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states. In addition, it has financial and operating relationships with multiple professional entities and real estate entities. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through its Management Services Organization (MSO), it provides management, administrative and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. The Real Estate division comprises the Real Estate Entities, which owns the land and hospital buildings which are leased to its hospital entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, it sells insulin API products. Most of its finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The Company manufactures and sells over 25 products, such as BAQSIMI (glucagon) nasal powder 3mg, Primatene MIST, Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, Enoxaparin, Naloxone and Other Marketed Products, including Cortrosyn (cosyntropin for injection), Amphadase, Epinephrine injection, Lidocaine jelly, Lidocaine topical solution, Phytonadione injection, and others. The Company manufactures and sells two API products, Recombinant Human Insulin (RHI API) and porcine insulin API, for the injectable insulin market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

