Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/19/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company commercializes its pain portfolio, consisting of Xtampza extended-release (ER), Nucynta ER and Nucynta immediate-release (IR), Belbuca, and Symproic in the United States. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone. Xtampza ER is a pain treatment option designed with abuse deterrent properties and uses a technology platform, DETERx. The Nucynta Products are ER and IR oral formulations of tapentadol. Nucynta ER is indicated for the management of severe and persistent pain that requires an extended treatment period with a daily opioid analgesic. Nucynta IR is indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic. Belbuca is a buccal film that contains buprenorphine for severe and persistent pain. Symproic is used for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (GILD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and cancer. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its portfolio of marketed products includes AmBisome, Atripla, Biktarvy, Cayston, Complera, Descovy, Descovy for PrEP, Emtriva, Epclusa, Eviplera, Genvoya, Harvoni, Hepcludex, Hepsera, Jyseleca, Letairis, Odefsey, Sovaldi, Stribild, Sunlenca, Tecartus, Trodelvy, Truvada, Truvada for PrEP, Tybost, Veklury, Vemlidy, Viread, Vosevi, Yescarta and Zydelig. Its product candidates include Bulevirtide, Lenacapavir, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, and Domvanalimab and zimberelimab, and seladelpar. Seladelpar shall be used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), including pruritus. The Company operates in more than 35 countries.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MERCK & CO INC (MRK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company. It offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biologic therapies, vaccines and animal health products. Its Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceuticals and vaccine products. Human health pharmaceutical products include therapeutic and preventive agents, sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. Its Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products and health management solutions and services, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all livestock and companion animal species. Its lead candidate, MK-6070, is a T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3, an inhibitory canonical Notch ligand. Its lead candidate, Restoret, is an investigational, potentially first-in-class tetravalent, tri-specific antibody that acts as an agonist of the Wingless-related integration site signaling pathway.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (HRMY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases as well as patients living with other neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Its product, WAKIX (pitolisant), is a first-in-class molecule with a novel mechanism of action designed to enhance histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors. Its WAKIX is developed for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy and treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. It also provides HBS-102, an investigational compound, which is a melanin-concentrating hormone receptor 1 (MCHR1) antagonist that targets MCH neurons in the brain. It also develops ZYN002, a pharmaceutically manufactured synthetic cannabidiol. It is also focused on the rare epilepsy franchise in its expanding late-stage pipeline of CNS assets: EPX-100 and EPX-200.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

