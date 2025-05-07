Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/7/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NUTEX HEALTH INC (NUTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nutex Health Inc. is a healthcare management and operations company. The Company operates through three segments: The Hospital division, The Population Health Management (PHM) division and The Real Estate division. The Hospital division develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). The Real Estate division owns the land and hospital buildings which are leased to its hospital entities. The Company also provides limited services to one health maintenance organization (HMO) and two other IPAs in Southern and Northern California. The Company's cloud-based technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems, and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NUTEX HEALTH INC

NUTX Guru Analysis

NUTX Fundamental Analysis

CIGNA GROUP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cigna Group is a global health company. The Company has two growth platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes its Pharmacy Benefit Services and Specialty and Care Services operating segments, which provide independent and coordinated health solutions and capabilities to enable the healthcare system to work better and help people live richer, healthier lives. Cigna Healthcare includes the U.S. Healthcare and International Health operating segments, which provide comprehensive medical plan services and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. Its Other Operations include corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), the Company's run-off operations and other non-strategic businesses. Specialty and Care Services provides specialty drugs for the treatment of complex and rare diseases, specialty distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and clinical programs to help its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA GROUP

CI Guru Analysis

CI Fundamental Analysis

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. The Company's royalty portfolio consists of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO, ELLIPTA. The Company's products include GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA (eravacycline) approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults. The third product, XACDURO (formerly known as sulbactam-durlobactam or SUL-DUR), is approved for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonias caused by Acinetobacter in adults. The development pipeline includes zoliflodacin, an investigational treatment for uncomplicated gonorrhea is in Phase III clinical trial.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INNOVIVA INC

INVA Guru Analysis

INVA Fundamental Analysis

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company focused on providing solutions to improve the health and well-being of people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of marketed products, including a variety of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. It also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. Its traditional and safety pen needles are compatible and frequently used with pen injectors in the market. It sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It also sells safety insulin syringes. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals and pharmacies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

EMBC Guru Analysis

EMBC Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.