Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/9/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global diversified pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets, primarily in the therapeutic areas of gastroenterology (GI), hepatology, neurology and dermatology, and others, through Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Its Salix segment consists of sales in the United States of GI products. Its International segment consists of sales, with the exception of sales of Bausch + Lomb products and Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices, outside the United States and Puerto Rico of branded pharmaceutical products, branded generic pharmaceutical products, and other products. Its Solta Medical segment consists of global sales of Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices. Its Diversified segment consists of sales in the United States of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes. Its Bausch + Lomb segment consists of global sales of Bausch + Lomb Vision Care, surgical and pharmaceutical products.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC (GILD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. It is focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines to address unmet medical needs in virology, oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its portfolio of marketed products includes Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Complera/Eviplera, Symtuza, Truvada, Stribild, Sunlenca, Epclusa, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Viread, Livdelzi, Veklury, Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, AmBisome, and Letairis. Its product candidates include Bulevirtide, Lenacapavir, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, and Domvanalimab and zimberelimab. Biktarvy is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in certain patients. It operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

CONCENTRA GROUP HOLDINGS PARENT INC (CON) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a provider of occupational health services in the United States. It delivers an extensive suite of services, including occupational and consumer health services and other direct-to-employer care, to more than 50,000 patients each day, on average, from about 620 occupational health centers in 41 states and 160 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 36 states. Its Occupational Health Centers segment encompasses the services it delivers at its occupational health center facilities across the United States. Its Onsite Health Clinics segment delivers occupational health services and/or employer-sponsored primary care services at an employerGs workplace, including mobile health services and episodic specialty testing services. Its Other Businesses segment comprises several complementary services to its core occupational health services offering and includes Concentra Telemed, Concentra Pharmacy and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

