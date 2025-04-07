Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/7/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company. The Company has developed, licensed, and acquired a portfolio of products for use in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and moderate to severe pain. Its commercial products include Jornay PM (Jornay), Belbuca, Xtampza ER (Xtampza), Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR (Nucynta Products), and Symproic in the United States. Its Jornay is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription medicine for the treatment of ADHD. The Belbuca is a buccal film that contains buprenorphine for severe and persistent pain. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone. The Xtampza ER is a pain treatment option designed with abuse deterrent properties. The Nucynta Products are ER and IR oral formulations of tapentadol. Nucynta ER is indicated for the management of severe and persistent pain that requires an extended treatment period with a daily opioid analgesic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC

MERCK & CO INC (MRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck & Co., Inc. is a research-intensive biopharmaceutical company engaged in research to deliver health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. Its Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. Human health vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species. It is also engaged in developed a novel class of small molecules that target cancer cells lacking expression of a key DNA repair protein called O6-methylguanine methyl transferase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERCK & CO INC

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company focused on providing solutions to improve the health and well-being of people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of marketed products, including a variety of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. It also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. Its traditional and safety pen needles are compatible and frequently used with pen injectors in the market. It sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It also sells safety insulin syringes. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals and pharmacies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

CIGNA GROUP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cigna Group is a global health company. The Company has two growth platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes its Pharmacy Benefit Services and Specialty and Care Services operating segments, which provide independent and coordinated health solutions and capabilities to enable the healthcare system to work better and help people live richer, healthier lives. Cigna Healthcare includes the U.S. Healthcare and International Health operating segments, which provide comprehensive medical plan services and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. Its Other Operations include corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), the Company's run-off operations and other non-strategic businesses. Specialty and Care Services provides specialty drugs for the treatment of complex and rare diseases, specialty distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and clinical programs to help its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA GROUP

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, it sells insulin API products. Most of its finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. Its segments include finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene MIST, epinephrine, glucagon, phytonadione, lidocaine, enoxaparin, naloxone, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The API segment manufactures and distributes RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. Its pipeline has over 20 product candidates, including generic ANDAs, biosimilar, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

