Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/23/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC (PTGX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on peptide therapeutics. The CompanyGs clinical programs fall into two categories of diseases: hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. Its two peptides derived from its proprietary discovery technology platform, rusfertide and icotrokinra, are in advanced Phase III clinical development. Its rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for the potential treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) and other blood disorders. Icotrokinra, an orally delivered IL-23R specific antagonist for the potential treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications. The Company also has a pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery program addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including the IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, an oral hepcidin program, and an oral obesity program.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

