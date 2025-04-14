Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/14/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MERCK & CO INC (MRK) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck & Co., Inc. is a research-intensive biopharmaceutical company engaged in research to deliver health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. Its Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. Human health vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species. It is also engaged in developed a novel class of small molecules that target cancer cells lacking expression of a key DNA repair protein called O6-methylguanine methyl transferase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PFIZER INC (PFE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based, global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its Biopharma segment includes the Pfizer U.S. Commercial Division, and the Pfizer International Commercial Division. Its product categories include oncology, primary care and specialty care. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Padcev, Adcetris, Inlyta, Lorbrena, Bosulif, Tukysa, Braftovi, Mektovi, Orgovyx, Elrexfio, Tivdak and Talzenna. Its primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, the Prevnar family, Comirnaty, Abrysvo, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Nimenrix, Trumenba, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Abrilada, Cibinqo, Litfulo, Eucrisa, Velsipity, the Vyndaqel family, Genotropin, BeneFIX, Xyntha, Somavert, Ngenla, Hympavzi, Sulperazon, Zavicefta, Octagam and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ICON PLC (ICLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICON Public Limited Company is a healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. The Company is engaged in providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. It offers a range of specialized services to assist pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies to bring new drugs and devices to market faster. The Company's services include clinical research services, commercial positioning, consulting, early phase, strategic solutions, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient solutions, COVID-19 clinical operation and decentralized and hybrid clinical solutions. It also provides its full range of clinical, consulting and commercial services across several sectors, which include biosimilars, biotechnology, government and public health solutions, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

AMEDISYS INC (AMED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amedisys, Inc. is a healthcare services company. It provides in-home healthcare and related services to the chronic, co-morbid and aging American population. Its segments include home health, hospice and high acuity care. Its home health segment delivers a range of services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury or surgery. Its nurses administer medications, care for wounds, monitor vital signs and provide a range of other nursing services. Its hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. Its high acuity care segment delivers the essential elements of inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility care to patients in their homes. It owns and operates 347 Medicare-certified home health care centers, 164 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and eight admitting high acuity care joint ventures in 38 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GILEAD SCIENCES INC (GILD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. It is focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines to address unmet medical needs in virology, oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its portfolio of marketed products includes Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Complera/Eviplera, Symtuza, Truvada, Stribild, Sunlenca, Epclusa, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Viread, Livdelzi, Veklury, Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, AmBisome, and Letairis. Its product candidates include Bulevirtide, Lenacapavir, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, and Domvanalimab and zimberelimab. Biktarvy is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in certain patients. It operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

