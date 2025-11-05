Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/5/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo (nivolumab), Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy), Yervoy (ipilimumab), Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Camzyos (mavacamten), Zeposia (ozanimod), Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), and Sotyktu (deucravacitinib). Its other growth products include Onureg, Inrebic, and Empliciti. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis (apixaban), Revlimid (lenalidomide), Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide), Sprycel (dasatinib), and Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension). Opdivo (nivolumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 on T and NKT cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO

NUTEX HEALTH INC (NUTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nutex Health Inc. is a healthcare management and operations company. The Company operates in three segments: the Hospital division, the Population Health Management (PHM) division, and the Real Estate division. The Hospital division owns, develops and operates healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 24 facilities in 11 states. In addition, it has financial and operating relationships with multiple professional entities and real estate entities. The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks, such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through its Management Services Organization (MSO), it provides management, administrative and other support services to its affiliated hospitals and physician groups. The Real Estate division comprises the Real Estate Entities, which owns the land and hospital buildings which are leased to its hospital entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NUTEX HEALTH INC

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC (BHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company. The Salix segment includes sales in the U.S. of GI products. The International segment includes sales of Bausch + Lomb products and Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices, outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico of branded pharmaceutical products, branded generic pharmaceutical products and OTC products. The Solta Medical segment includes global sales of Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment includes sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, dermatology products, generic pharmaceutical products and dentistry products. The Bausch + Lomb segment includes global sales of Bausch + Lomb Vision Care, Surgical and Pharmaceuticals products. Its drug candidate, Larsucosterol binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases, epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in AH patients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

