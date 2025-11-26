Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/26/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo (nivolumab), Opdivo Qvantig (nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy), Yervoy (ipilimumab), Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw), Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), Camzyos (mavacamten), Zeposia (ozanimod), Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), and Sotyktu (deucravacitinib). Its other growth products include Onureg, Inrebic, and Empliciti. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis (apixaban), Revlimid (lenalidomide), Pomalyst/Imnovid (pomalidomide), Sprycel (dasatinib), and Abraxane (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension). Opdivo (nivolumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-1 on T and NKT cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC (USPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is an operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services. It owns and/or manages 774 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 44 states. It operates through the Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The Physical Therapy Operations segment consists of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre and post operative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The Industrial Injury Prevention Services segment includes onsite services for clients employees, including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments. The majority of these services are contracted with and paid for directly by employers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BIOGEN INC (BIIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biogen Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing, and delivering advanced therapies for people living with serious and complex diseases worldwide. It operates a portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Alzheimer's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It is focused on advancing its pipeline in neurology, specialized immunology, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS; SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA; SKYCLARYS for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia; QALSODY for the treatment of ALS, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. It also collaborations with Eisai on the commercialization of LEQEMBI for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Sage on the commercialization of ZURZUVAE for the treatment of Postpartum Depression (PPD).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

