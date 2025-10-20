Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/20/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC (COLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company. The Company has developed, licensed, and acquired a portfolio of products for use in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and moderate to severe pain. Its commercial products include Jornay PM (Jornay), Belbuca, Xtampza ER (Xtampza), Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR (Nucynta Products), and Symproic in the United States. Its Jornay is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription medicine for the treatment of ADHD. The Belbuca is a buccal film that contains buprenorphine for severe and persistent pain. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone. The Xtampza ER is a pain treatment option designed with abuse deterrent properties. The Nucynta Products are ER and IR oral formulations of tapentadol. Nucynta ER is indicated for the management of severe and persistent pain that requires an extended treatment period with a daily opioid analgesic.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL INC

COLL Guru Analysis

COLL Fundamental Analysis

CIGNA GROUP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cigna Group is a global health company. The Company has two growth platforms: Evernorth Health Services and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth Health Services includes its Pharmacy Benefit Services and Specialty and Care Services operating segments, which provide independent and coordinated health solutions and capabilities to enable the healthcare system to work better and help people live richer, healthier lives. Cigna Healthcare includes the U.S. Healthcare and International Health operating segments, which provide comprehensive medical plan services and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. Its Other Operations include corporate-owned life insurance (COLI), the Company's run-off operations and other non-strategic businesses. Specialty and Care Services provides specialty drugs for the treatment of complex and rare diseases, specialty distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and clinical programs to help its clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CIGNA GROUP

CI Guru Analysis

CI Fundamental Analysis

CONCENTRA GROUP HOLDINGS PARENT INC (CON) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a provider of occupational health services in the United States. It delivers an extensive suite of services, including occupational and consumer health services and other direct-to-employer care, to more than 50,000 patients each day, on average, from about 620 occupational health centers in 41 states and 160 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 36 states. Its Occupational Health Centers segment encompasses the services it delivers at its occupational health center facilities across the United States. Its Onsite Health Clinics segment delivers occupational health services and/or employer-sponsored primary care services at an employers workplace, including mobile health services and episodic specialty testing services. Its Other Businesses segment comprises several complementary services to its core occupational health services offering and includes Concentra Telemed, Concentra Pharmacy and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CONCENTRA GROUP HOLDINGS PARENT INC

CON Guru Analysis

CON Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.