Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 8/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's care delivery network includes USPI Holding Company, Inc. (USPI), which operates or has ownership interests in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. The Company also operates acute care and specialty hospitals, as well as other outpatient facilities, including surgical hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), among others. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. The Hospital Operations and Services segment, which is comprised of acute care and specialty hospitals, a network of employed physicians and ancillary outpatient facilities, as well as the revenue cycle management and value-based care services that the Company provide to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other clients. The Ambulatory Care segment, which is comprised of USPI's ASCs and surgical hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC (PCRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is a holding company for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company's non-opioid treatments include EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which is a long-acting, local analgesic for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), which is an extended-release, intra-articular (IA), corticosteroid injection indicated for OA knee pain, and Iovera, which is a novel handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. EXPAREL is used across multiple orthopedic procedures, including joint reconstruction, shoulder, spine, extremity procedures, and hip fractures. It is developing interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain. Its clinical development programs include PCRX-201, and pMVL-Based Clinical Program.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

