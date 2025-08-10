Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 8/10/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC (UHS) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates, through its subsidiaries, including its management company. It is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. Its segments include acute care hospital services, behavioral health care services, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 359 inpatient facilities, and 60 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. It provides services, which include general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. It also provides capital resources, as well as a variety of management services to its facilities, including information services, finance and control systems, physician recruitment services, and public relations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ORGANON & CO (OGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Organon & Co. is a global healthcare company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health, biosimilars and a franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. It has a portfolio of approximately 70 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. It has a portfolio of contraception and fertility brands, including Nexplanon, NuvaRing, and Follistim AQ. Its Biosimilars portfolio spans across immunology and oncology treatments. It also has a portfolio of established brands, including brands in cardiovascular, dermatology and non-opioid pain management. It sells these products through various channels, including drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers, such as pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC (RIGL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. It is focused on products that address signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. Its first product is TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the approved oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Its second product is REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) capsules for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. Its GAVRETO (pralsetinib) product is a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor of wild type rearranged during transfection (RET) and oncogenic RET fusions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The Company is a provider of kidney care services in the United States. Its United States dialysis (U.S. dialysis) and related lab services business treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Companys robust platform delivers kidney care services and includes established nephrology and payor relationships. The Companys international operations provide dialysis and administrative services to a total of outpatient dialysis centers. The Companys U.S. integrated kidney care (IKC) business provides integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements and to additional patients in other integrated care arrangements across the United States. It also maintains a few other ancillary services and investments outside its U.S. dialysis, U.S. IKC, or international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, including protein degraders; drugs produced from biological processes, called biologics; ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also used. Biologics are typically administered through injections or by intravenous infusion. CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Orencia, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Opdualag, and others. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis, Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel and Abraxane.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

