Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 5/11/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The Company is a provider of kidney care services in the United States. Its United States dialysis (U.S. dialysis) and related lab services business treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The CompanyGs robust platform delivers kidney care services and includes established nephrology and payor relationships. The CompanyGs international operations provide dialysis and administrative services to a total of outpatient dialysis centers. The CompanyGs U.S. integrated kidney care (IKC) business provides integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements and to additional patients in other integrated care arrangements across the United States. It also maintains a few other ancillary services and investments outside its U.S. dialysis, U.S. IKC, or international operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

TENET HEALTHCARE CORP (THC) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company. The Company's segments include Hospital Operations and Services (Hospital Operations) and Ambulatory Care. The Hospital Operations segment is comprised of its acute care and specialty hospitals, a network of employed physicians and ancillary outpatient facilities. The Company's subsidiaries operate approximately 49 hospitals serving primarily urban and suburban communities in eight states. The Hospital Operations segment also includes around 135 outpatient facilities, including urgent care centers, imaging centers, off-campus hospital emergency departments and micro hospitals. It also provides revenue cycle management and value based care services. The Ambulatory Care segment, through its USPI Holding Company, Inc. subsidiary, holds ownership interests in approximately 518 ambulatory surgery centers, and 25 surgical hospitals in 37 states. The Company operates a Global Business Center in the Philippines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. It markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for debilitating hemolytic anemia. Its lead product candidate in its portfolio, PYRUKYND (mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase, or PK, enzymes for the potential treatment of hemolytic anemias. It is also developing tebapivat, a novel PK activator, for the potential treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, or LR MDS, and hemolytic anemias; AG-181, its phenylalanine hydroxylase, or PAH, stabilizer for the potential treatment of phenylketonuria, or PKU; and AG-236, an siRNA in-licensed from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., targeting the transmembrane serine protease 6, or TMPRSS6 gene for the potential treatment of polycythemia vera, or PV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

GILEAD SCIENCES INC (GILD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. It is focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines to address unmet medical needs in virology, oncology and other therapeutic areas. Its portfolio of marketed products includes Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Complera/Eviplera, Symtuza, Truvada, Stribild, Sunlenca, Epclusa, Vemlidy, Harvoni, Viread, Livdelzi, Veklury, Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, AmBisome, and Letairis. Its product candidates include Bulevirtide, Lenacapavir, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Anitocabtagene autoleucel, Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, and Domvanalimab and zimberelimab. Biktarvy is an oral formulation dosed once a day for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in certain patients. It operates in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases in areas: oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience and other areas. Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs, including protein degraders; drugs produced from biological processes, called biologics; ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics. Small molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of a tablet or capsule, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also used. Biologics are typically administered through injections or by intravenous infusion. CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion. Its growth portfolio includes Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Orencia, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Opdualag, and others. Its legacy portfolio includes Eliquis, Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel and Abraxane.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

