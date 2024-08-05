Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/5/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PFIZER INC (PFE) is a large-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its Biopharma segment is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. Its Biopharma segment includes the Pfizer Oncology Division, the Pfizer U.S. Commercial Division, and the Pfizer International Commercial Division. Its product categories include oncology, primary care and specialty care. Its Oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Lorbrena, Braftovi, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio and Tivdak. Its primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Comirnaty, the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Paxlovid and Lucira by Pfizer. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the U.S. and Canada), Inflectra, Cibinqo, Litfulo, Vyndaqel family, Genotropin, Sulperazon, Zavicefta, Medrol and Panzyga.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company. The Company invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for people with serious diseases. Its products and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The Company helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection; Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection; Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection; Praluent (alirocumab) Injection; Kevzara (sarilumab) Injection, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC (ITOS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways. Its lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, also known as EOS-448/GSK4428859A, is an antagonist of TIGIT, an immune checkpoint with multiple mechanisms of action. Its advanced program is inupadenant, also known as EOS-850, a next-generation adenosine 2A receptor (A2AR) antagonist tailored to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in the tumor microenvironment. Its program to initiate clinical trials is EOS-984, a potentially first-in-class small molecule focused on a new mechanism in the adenosine pathway by targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1), a dominant transporter of adenosine on lymphocytes involved in T cell metabolism.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

