Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/29/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutional channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD (ROIV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roivant Sciences Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that seeks to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. The Company's pipeline is focused on inflammation and immunology and includes VTAMA, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody in development for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, in addition to various other therapies in various stages of clinical development. The Company advances its pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or Vants to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based international biotechnology company. It specializes in the creation and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is the creator of the approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, Kesimpta for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and FASPRO, for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy Arzerra, approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Genmab develops a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline, and owns four antibody technologies, DuoBody bispecific platform, HexaBody platform, DuoHexaBody platform & HexElect platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based global provider of energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical medical treatment solutions. Company's products and solutions are primarily designed to address three energy-based treatment categories comprised of: face and body contouring; medical aesthetics; and women's health. The Company have developed and commercialized products utilizing medically-accepted RF energy technology, which can penetrate deep into the subdermal fat, allowing adipose tissue remodeling. It's RF energy-based proprietary technologies - Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis (RFAL), Deep Subdermal Fractional RF, Simultaneous Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening and Deep Heating Collagen Remodeling for skin and human natural openings- represent a paradigm shift in the minimally-invasive aesthetic solutions market. These technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty tissue in a variety of procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology-based genetic company with a laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. The Company's laboratory services business includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Its therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile (PK) profile of new and existing cancer drugs. Its technology platform for its laboratory services business includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, learning software, and laboratory information management systems. The platform provides a test menu, the ability to rapidly develop and launch new tests and customizable test offerings. The Company also offers next-generation sequencing (NGS) services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

