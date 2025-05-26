Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/26/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is the global structural heart company. The Company partners with clinicians and researchers and invests in research and development to improve care for those impacted by structural heart disease. Its product categories include Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), and Surgical Structural Heart. It provides transcatheter heart valve replacement technologies designed for the minimally-invasive replacement of aortic heart valves. TAVR category includes the Edwards SAPIEN 3, the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA systems. TMTT category includes the PASCAL Precision transcatheter repair system, EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system and Cardioband tricuspid valve reconstruction system. Its INSPIRIS RESILIA aortic valve, offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology. It is managed in various geographical regions, such as United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

EW Guru Analysis

EW Fundamental Analysis

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company specializes in invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery. Its technologies include the da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The da Vinci surgical system is designed to enable surgeons to perform a range of surgical procedures within its targeted general surgery, urologic, gynecologic, cardiothoracic, and head and neck specialties and consists of a surgeon's console or consoles, a patient-side cart, and a high-performance vision system. The Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform for which the cleared indication is minimally invasive biopsies in the lung and consists of a system cart, a controller, a catheter, and a vision probe. Its Ion system extends its commercial offering beyond surgery into diagnostic and endoluminal procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC

ISRG Guru Analysis

ISRG Fundamental Analysis

BIO-TECHNE CORP (TECH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company providing tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. The Company's products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. The Company, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex Bioreactors. Its segments include Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment is a developer and manufacturer of biological reagents used in all aspects of life science research, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy. This segment also includes proteomic analytical tools, both manual and automated. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for the regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, and tissue biopsy analysis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BIO-TECHNE CORP

TECH Guru Analysis

TECH Fundamental Analysis

GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based international biotechnology company. It specializes in the creation and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is the creator of the approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, Kesimpta for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and FASPRO, for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy Arzerra, approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Genmab develops a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline, and owns four antibody technologies, DuoBody bispecific platform, HexaBody platform, DuoHexaBody platform & HexElect platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENMAB A/S - ADR

GMAB Guru Analysis

GMAB Fundamental Analysis

CUREVAC BV (CVAC) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CureVac NV, formerly CureVac AG, is a Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA. The Company's mRNAs are designed to prevent infections and to treat diseases by mimicking human biology to synthesize the desired proteins. Its technology platform optimizes mRNA constructs that encode functional proteins which either induce a desired immune response or replace defective or missing proteins using the cellGs intrinsic translation machinery. The Company's product portfolio includes clinical and preclinical candidates across multiple disease indications in prophylactic vaccines, oncology, and molecular therapy. In prophylactic vaccines, the Company is advancing its second-generation mRNA backbone against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and a range of infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, in collaboration with GSK(Glaxo Smith Kline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CUREVAC BV

CVAC Guru Analysis

CVAC Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.