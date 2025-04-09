Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/9/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ZYMEWORKS INC (ZYME) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zymeworks Inc. is a global biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics to treat cancer and other serious diseases. Its complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Its platforms include Azymetric, Drug Conjugate Platforms, EFECT, and ProTECT. Its lead product candidate, zanidatamab, is a bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Its second product candidate, zanidatamab zovodotin, combines the biparatopic antibody design of zanidatamab with its ZymeLink auristatin antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, comprised of its cytotoxin (cancer cell-killing compound) and cleavable linker. Its pipeline includes four preclinical candidates: ZW191, ZW171, ZW220, and ZW251.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZYMEWORKS INC

ZYME Guru Analysis

ZYME Fundamental Analysis

NEWAMSTERDAM PHARMA COMPANY NV (NAMS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV is a Netherlands based company. NewAmsterdam Pharma operates as a clinical-stage company and focuses on the research and development of transformative oral therapies for major cardiometabolic diseases. The Company is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily, cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, as the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients. The Company is also testing obicetrapib as a fixed-dose combination therapy with ezetimibe in a secondary Phase 2 trial, ROSE2, for other diseases such as AlzheimerGs disease. The Company strives to offer its products around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEWAMSTERDAM PHARMA COMPANY NV

NAMS Guru Analysis

NAMS Fundamental Analysis

ICU MEDICAL INC (ICUI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical products used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications. Its product portfolio includes ambulatory, syringe, and large volume IV pumps and safety software; dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets, needle free IV connectors, peripheral IV catheters, and sterile IV solutions; closed system transfer devices and pharmacy compounding systems; as well as a range of respiratory, anesthesia, patient monitoring, and temperature management products. Its Infusion Therapy products include Clave needlefree products, Neutron, and Tego. Its oncology products include ChemoLock Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) and Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access. Its vascular access products include Safe-T Wing venipuncture and blood collection devices; Port-A-Cath implantable port, and Portex arterial blood sampling syringes. Its Tracheostomy product include Portex BLUselect PVC tracheostomy tubes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ICU MEDICAL INC

ICUI Guru Analysis

ICUI Fundamental Analysis

AZENTA INC (AZTA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions worldwide. The Company provides a full suite of cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The Company's segments include Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics. Its Sample Management Solutions segment offers end-to-end sample management products and services, including sample repository services and core products (automated stores, cryogenic systems, automated sample tube, consumables and instruments and controlled rate thawing devices). The Company's Multiomics segment includes its genomic services business, which advances research and development activities by providing gene sequencing, synthesis, editing and related services. The Company's brands include GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AZENTA INC

AZTA Guru Analysis

AZTA Fundamental Analysis

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC (PCRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. is the holding company for its subsidiary, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The Company has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain, and iovera, a handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The Company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat largely prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC

PCRX Guru Analysis

PCRX Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.