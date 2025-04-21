Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/21/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company. The Company invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for people with serious diseases. Its products and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The Company is accelerating drug development using its proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. VelociSuite consists of VelocImmune, VelociGene, VelociMouse, VelociMab, Veloci-Bi, VelociT, VelociHum, and other related technologies. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept); Dupixent (dupilumab); Libtayo (cemiplimab); Ordspono (odronextamab); Kevzara (sarilumab); Itepekimab; Linvoseltamab, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company specializes in invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery. Its technologies include the da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The da Vinci surgical system is designed to enable surgeons to perform a range of surgical procedures within its targeted general surgery, urologic, gynecologic, cardiothoracic, and head and neck specialties and consists of a surgeon's console or consoles, a patient-side cart, and a high-performance vision system. The Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform for which the cleared indication is minimally invasive biopsies in the lung and consists of a system cart, a controller, a catheter, and a vision probe. Its Ion system extends its commercial offering beyond surgery into diagnostic and endoluminal procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Its marketed products include AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR) with polyneuropathy in adults; ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults; GIVLAARI (givosiran) for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; OXLUMO (lumasiran) for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by its partner, Novartis AG, for the treatment of adults with hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. The CompanyGs clinical development programs include Cemdisiran, Fitusiran, Zilebesiran, Elebsiran, Mivelsiran and ALN-HTT02. It is developing Cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perrigo Company plc is a provider of over the counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that are designed to enhance individual well-being. Its segments include Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI). The CSCA segment comprises of its consumer self-care business in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides its customers self-care products that are sold and marketed under the customer's own brands and/or exclusive brands. The CSCI segment comprises of its consumer self-care business outside of the United States and Canada, primarily in Europe and Australia. These products are developed, manufactured, marketed, and distributed by the Company. Its product categories include Upper Respiratory, Pain and Sleep-Aids, Skincare and Personal Hygiene, Digestive Health, and Nutrition. Its primary branded products are sold under brand names Compeed, Dr. Fresh, Firefly, Good Sense, Mederma, Nasonex, Solpadeine, Coldrex, and Physiomer, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC (NTLA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene editing company focused on developing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. CRISPR is a gene editing technology which is also sometimes referred to as CRISPR/Cas or CRISPR/Cas9 when referring to the use of CRISPR technology with the Cas9 enzyme. Its in vivo product candidates address genetic diseases by deploying its technologies, including CRISPR/Cas9 delivered by LNPs, as the therapy for diseases with high unmet need. Its lead in vivo product candidates, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z or NTLA-2001) for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), are the first CRISPR-based therapy candidates to be administered systemically, via intravenous (IV) infusion, for precision editing of a gene in a target tissue in humans. For its ex vivo product candidates, it applies its technologies to create engineered cell therapies to address immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

