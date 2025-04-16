Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/16/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS INC (VRDN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. The Company is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company is conducting two global Phase 3 clinical trials (THRIVE and THRIVE-2) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of veligrotug in patients with active and chronic TED. It is also conducting two global Phase 3 clinical trials, REVEAL-1 and REVEAL-2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VRDN-003 in patients. Its advanced program, veligrotug, is a differentiated humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R intravenously administered for the treatment of TED. In addition to its TED portfolio, the Company is advancing a novel portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors, including VRDN-006 and VRDN-008, which has the potential to be developed in multiple autoimmune diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CRNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist, that is in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. Its drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including other programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

REPLIMUNE GROUP INC (REPL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Replimune Group, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies. The CompanyGs proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) is its lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. It is also developing additional product candidates, RP2 and RP3, to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and are intended to address additional tumor types, including traditionally less immune responsive tumor types. RP2 additionally expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule, as well as GALV-GP R- and GM-CSF.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC (OFIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its Global Spine segment offers two product categories: Bone Growth Therapies and Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies. Its Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions for limb deformity correction and complex limb reconstruction with a focus on use in trauma, adult and pediatric limb reconstruction, and foot and ankle procedures. This segment specializes in the design, development, and marketing of external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It offers a portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH navigation system. Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Enabling Technologies includes a portfolio of spine fixation and motion preservation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC (ELAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is an animal health company delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The Company's product portfolio is sold in more than 90 countries and serves animals across many species, primarily dogs and cats (collectively, pet health) and cattle, poultry, swine, and sheep (collectively, farm animal). It has a diverse portfolio of products marketed under approximately 200 brands, including products for both pets and farm animals. The Company's global pet health portfolio is focused on parasiticides, vaccines and therapeutics. Its pet health products include Advantage Family, Atopica, Credelio Family, Drontal Family, Galliprant, Interceptor Plus, Milbemax, Onsior, Seresto, Trifexis, and TruCan. Its farm animal products include AviPro, Baytril, Catosal, Denagard, Experior, Hemicell, Maxiban/Monteban, Pulmotil, Rumensin, and Surmax. Its customers include consultants, veterinarians, farm animal producers and resellers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

