Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/17/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP (UTHR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Therapeutics Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder (Tyvaso DPI); Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (nebulized Tyvaso), which includes the Tyvaso Inhalation System; Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection (Remodulin); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca). Tyvaso DPI and nebulized Tyvaso are also approved to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). It also markets and sells an oncology product, Unituxin (dinutuximab) Injection for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma, and the Remunity Pump for Remodulin. Tyvaso DPI is a drug-device combination product that incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat inhalation device technology used in MannKinds Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CENTENE CORP (CNC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides fully integrated services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Its segments include Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Other. Specifically, the Medicaid segment includes the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, Medicaid Expansion programs, the Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD) program, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Foster Care, Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP), which cover beneficiaries who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare and other state-based programs. The Medicare segment includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. The Commercial segment includes the Health Insurance Marketplace product along with individual, small group, and large group commercial health insurance products.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company specializes in invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery. Its technologies include the da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The da Vinci surgical system is designed to enable surgeons to perform a range of surgical procedures within its targeted general surgery, urologic, gynecologic, cardiothoracic, and head and neck specialties and consists of a surgeon's console or consoles, a patient-side cart, and a high-performance vision system. The Ion endoluminal system is a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform for which the cleared indication is minimally invasive biopsies in the lung and consists of a system cart, a controller, a catheter, and a vision probe. Its Ion system extends its commercial offering beyond surgery into diagnostic and endoluminal procedures.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is the global structural heart company. The Company partners with clinicians and researchers and invests in research and development to improve care for those impacted by structural heart disease. Its product categories include Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), and Surgical Structural Heart. It provides transcatheter heart valve replacement technologies designed for the minimally-invasive replacement of aortic heart valves. TAVR category includes the Edwards SAPIEN 3, the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA systems. TMTT category includes the PASCAL Precision transcatheter repair system, EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system and Cardioband tricuspid valve reconstruction system. Its INSPIRIS RESILIA aortic valve, offers RESILIA tissue and VFit technology. It is managed in various geographical regions, such as United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BIO-TECHNE CORP (TECH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Techne Corporation develop, manufacture and sell life science reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The Companys segments include Protein Sciences segment and Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment. The Protein Sciences segment is a developer and manufacturer of biological reagents used in all aspects of life science research, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for the regulated diagnostics market, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays and instrumentation for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications. Its product portfolio and application enable scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics and progression of specific diseases.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.