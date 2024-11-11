Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC - ADR (IMCR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Immunocore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based commercial-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of TCR bispecific immunotherapies, ImmTAX, which immunes mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease, designed to treat a range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious disease. The Company has a clinical-stage pipeline of wholly owned and partnered programs across three different therapeutic areas: oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammation diseases. Its lead product, KIMMTRAK, is a TCR therapeutic for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. Its pipeline products include IMC-F106C, IMC-F115C, IMC-F119C, IMC-F117C, IMC-F113V, IMC-I109V, IMC-SII8AI, among others. Its clinical programs are being conducted with patients with a range of cancers including melanoma, lung, gastric and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IMMUNOCORE HOLDINGS PLC - ADR

TYRA BIOSCIENCES INC (TYRA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology. Its in-house precision medicine platform, SNAP, enables rapid and precise drug design through iterative molecular SNAPshots that help predict genetic alterations to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. Its initial focus is on applying its accelerated small molecule drug discovery engine to develop therapies in targeted oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is an investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor being evaluated in an international, multi-center, open label Phase 1 clinical study, SURF301. Its second oncology product candidate, TYRA-200, is an investigational, oral, FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor with potency against activating FGFR2 gene alterations, and clinically important molecular brake and gatekeeper resistance mutations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TYRA BIOSCIENCES INC

RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC (RLAY) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company. The Company is focused on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The Company's Dynamo platform integrates an array of computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The Company's lead product candidates, such as RLY-2608, Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971). RLY-2608 is an allosteric, pan-mutant and isoform-selective phosphoinostide 3 kinase alphas (PI3Ka), inhibitor. RLY-4008, is a potent, selective, and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. GDC-1971 is an inhibitor of Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2), as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC

KYMERA THERAPEUTICS INC (KYMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. The Company's targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform, which it refers to as Pegasus, allows it to discover highly selective small molecule protein degraders with activity against disease-causing proteins throughout the body. It utilized its Pegasus platform to design novel protein degraders focused in the areas of immunology-inflammation and oncology, and it continues to apply its platform's capabilities to additional therapeutic areas. Its clinical stage programs are IRAK4, STAT3, and MDM2, which each address high impact targets within biologically proven pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and/or solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KYMERA THERAPEUTICS INC

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (MRVI) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company provides products that enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Its companies provide products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to various biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. The Company operates through two segments. Nucleic Acid Production segment is focused on the manufacturing and sale of highly modified nucleic acid products to support the needs of customer research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. The segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples. Biologics Safety Testing segment is focused on manufacturing and selling biologics safety and impurity tests and assay development services that are utilized by its customers in their biologic drug manufacturing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

