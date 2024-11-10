Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing a new class of medicines made of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a spectrum of diseases. Its diverse development pipeline consists of 45 therapeutic and vaccine programs, nine of which are in late-stage development. Its products include COVID-19 vaccines (mRNA-1273/Spikevax, next-generation mRNA-1283), RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345), Seasonal influenza vaccines (mRNA-1010, mRNA-1011, mRNA-1012, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030), Combination vaccines (mRNA-1083, mRNA-1230, mRNA-1045 and mRNA-1365), CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647), EBV vaccine (mRNA-1189 and mRNA-1195) and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

MRNA Guru Analysis

MRNA Fundamental Analysis

ORUKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ORKA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oruka Therapeutics, Inc., formerly ARCA biopharma, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing novel biologics designed for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis. It is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potential antibodies that target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead programs include ORKA-001 and ORKA-002, which are designed to block cytokines in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases. ORKA-001 is a potentially monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit IL-23p19 for the treatment of psoriasis. ORKA-001 targets the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23p19). ORKA-002 is a potentially monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit IL-17A/F for the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and other conditions. ORKA-002 targets interleukin-17A and interleukin-17F (IL-17A/F).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORUKA THERAPEUTICS INC

ORKA Guru Analysis

ORKA Fundamental Analysis

STRUCTURE THERAPEUTICS INC (ADR) (GPCR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Structure Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases. It is focused on G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) as a therapeutic target class. Its product candidates include GSBR-1290, Amylin, glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR), GCGR, ANPA-0073 and LTSE-2578. It is developing GSBR-1290, its oral small molecule product candidate targeting the validated glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and obesity. It is developing GLP-1R candidates, including dual GLP-1R/GIPR agonists and amylin agonists, each designed with customized properties to achieve additional benefit. It is developing ANPA-0073, an investigational oral small molecule APJR agonist, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is evaluating its LPA1R program, LTSE-2578 for IPF and progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STRUCTURE THERAPEUTICS INC (ADR)

GPCR Guru Analysis

GPCR Fundamental Analysis

EXSCIENTIA PLC (ADR) (EXAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exscientia PLC is a drug design and development company. The Company combines precision design with integrated experimentation to invent and develop drugs. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery to progress AI-designed small molecules into a clinical setting. It uses the patient's tissue data to define optimal profiles for research, improve experimental assessment during design and improve outcomes in a medical setting. It has developed an internal pipeline focused on oncology, while its partnered pipeline extends to various other therapeutic areas. It combines genetic data and global literature in machine learning models to anticipate and confirm disease-target associations. The Company's experimental platform records responses in real patient samples allowing it to generate high-precision views of potential patient response. Its product pipeline consists of GTAEXS617, EXS4318, EXS74539, and EXS73565.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXSCIENTIA PLC (ADR)

EXAI Guru Analysis

EXAI Fundamental Analysis

PARAGON 28 INC (FNA) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paragon 28, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. The Company provides orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a range of foot and ankle ailments, including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, Charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, it provides a portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Its broad suite of surgical solutions comprises nearly 80 product systems to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. It has developed a comprehensive portfolio of foot and ankle surgical systems. Each system typically includes plates, screws, staples, nails, advanced joint and bone replacements, orthobiologics, and other implantation instruments and disposables specifically designed for the particular surgical system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARAGON 28 INC

FNA Guru Analysis

FNA Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.