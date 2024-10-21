Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/21/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PFIZER INC (PFE) is a large-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its Biopharma segment is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. Its Biopharma segment includes the Pfizer Oncology Division, the Pfizer U.S. Commercial Division, and the Pfizer International Commercial Division. Its product categories include oncology, primary care and specialty care. Its Oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Lorbrena, Braftovi, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio and Tivdak. Its primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Comirnaty, the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Paxlovid and Lucira by Pfizer. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the U.S. and Canada), Inflectra, Cibinqo, Litfulo, Vyndaqel family, Genotropin, Sulperazon, Zavicefta, Medrol and Panzyga.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PFIZER INC

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company. The Company invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for people with serious diseases. Its products and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The Company helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection; Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection; Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection; Praluent (alirocumab) Injection; Kevzara (sarilumab) Injection, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a global structural heart innovation company. The Company is engaged in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and invests in research and development to transform care for those impacted by structural heart disease. Its products are categorized into groups, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), and Surgical Structural Heart (Surgical). It develops transcatheter heart valve replacement technologies designed for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves includes the Edwards SAPIEN 3, the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA systems, are catheter-based approaches for treating severe symptomatic aortic stenosis. Its PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems are commercially available in Europe for mitral and tricuspid valve repair.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC (TRDA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a class of medicines, which engages intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company's Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient delivery of a range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform (EEV Platform), the Company is building a robust development portfolio of therapeutic candidates. Its first two drug candidates, ENTR-601-44 and VX-670, are in clinical trials. VX-670 for dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is designed to block the triplet repeats in the messenger RNA (mRNA). ENTR-601-44 is in a Phase I clinical trial. The Company also announced the selection of additional clinical candidates within its Duchenne franchise, ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology-based genetic company with a laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. The Company's laboratory services business includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Its therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile (PK) profile of new and existing cancer drugs. Its technology platform for its laboratory services business includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, learning software, and laboratory information management systems. The platform provides a test menu, the ability to rapidly develop and launch new tests and customizable test offerings. The Company also offers next-generation sequencing (NGS) services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FULGENT GENETICS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

