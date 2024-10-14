Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/14/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing a new class of medicines made of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a spectrum of diseases. Its diverse development pipeline consists of 45 therapeutic and vaccine programs, nine of which are in late-stage development. Its products include COVID-19 vaccines (mRNA-1273/Spikevax, next-generation mRNA-1283), RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345), Seasonal influenza vaccines (mRNA-1010, mRNA-1011, mRNA-1012, mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030), Combination vaccines (mRNA-1083, mRNA-1230, mRNA-1045 and mRNA-1365), CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647), EBV vaccine (mRNA-1189 and mRNA-1195) and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global manufacturer that is engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company operates through two segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers packaging, containment solutions, and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services and other integrated services and solutions, primarily to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. This segment manufactures customer-owned components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

RESMED INC (RMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease and other chronic diseases. It also operates a Software as a Service (SaaS) business in the United States and Germany that includes out-of-hospital software platforms designed to support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. The Company's segments include Sleep and Respiratory Care and SaaS. Its products and solutions are designed to improve patients' quality of life and reduce the impact of chronic disease. Its cloud-based digital health software applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company. The Company invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for people with serious diseases. Its products and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. The Company helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection; Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection; Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection; Praluent (alirocumab) Injection; Kevzara (sarilumab) Injection, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a global structural heart innovation company. The Company is engaged in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease and invests in research and development to transform care for those impacted by structural heart disease. Its products are categorized into groups, including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT), and Surgical Structural Heart (Surgical). It develops transcatheter heart valve replacement technologies designed for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves includes the Edwards SAPIEN 3, the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA systems, are catheter-based approaches for treating severe symptomatic aortic stenosis. Its PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband transcatheter valve repair systems are commercially available in Europe for mitral and tricuspid valve repair.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

