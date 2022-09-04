Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 9/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories and sells a range of related services. The Company's products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch and accessories. The Company operates various platforms, including the App Store, which allows customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, video, games and podcasts. Apple offers digital content through subscription-based services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple also offers a range of other services, such as AppleCare, iCloud, Apple Card and Apple Pay. Apple sells its products and resells third-party products in a range of markets, including directly to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise and government customers through its retail and online stores and its direct sales force.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLE INC

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MSFT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops and supports software, services, devices, and solutions. Its segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of products and services in its portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services, spanning a variety of devices and platforms. This segment includes Office Consumer, LinkedIn, dynamics business solutions, and Office Commercial. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services that can power modern businesses and developers. This segment includes server products and cloud services, and enterprise services. The More Personal Computing segment consists of products and services that put customers at the centre of the experience with its technology. This segment includes Windows, devices, gaming, and search and news advertising.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MICROSOFT CORPORATION

COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 99% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services with operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the Internet through its virtual bidding third generation Internet auction-style sales technology (VB3). Its vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and from individuals. It sells the vehicles to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COPART, INC.

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation (KLA) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of device manufacturing, inspection and metrology products and related service, software and other offerings support research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC), wafers and reticles. It also offers technologically advanced, yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions to address various manufacturing stages of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), Flat Panel Displays (FPD), Specialty Semiconductor Devices (SD) and other electronic components. Its segment includes Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection, and Other. The Semiconductor Process Control segment provides a portfolio of inspection, metrology and data analytics products as well as related service offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KLA CORP

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accenture plc is a global professional services company engaged in providing a range of services in strategy and consulting, technology, operations and Accenture song. It serves clients in North America, Europe and Growth markets. It provides a range of services, including application services, artificial intelligence, automation, business process outsourcing, business strategy, change management, cloud, data and analytics, digital commerce, digital engineering and manufacturing, finance consulting, infrastructure, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, metaverse, operating models, security, supply chain management, technology consulting, technology innovation and zero-based transformation. It helps organizations to achieve transformational impact with solutions in C-Suite assessment, team dynamics and various others. It also offers automated production lines that leverage the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) that makes factories and plants smarter through Eclipse Automation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCENTURE PLC

