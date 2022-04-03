Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ABB LTD (ADR) (ABB) is a large-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abb Ltd is a holding company. The Company's segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABB LTD (ADR)

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company's packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; and electrical, mechanical, and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. It refers to its flip chip, wafer-level processing and related test services as Advanced Products, and its wirebond packaging, power device packaging and related test services as Mainstream Products. Its Advanced Products include flip chip scale packages, wafer-level packages, and flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) packages. Its Mainstream Products include leadframe packages, substrate-based wirebond packages, and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company operates through two segments: The Global Components business and the Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) business. The Global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The Global ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS' portfolio of computing solutions includes datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. The company maintains approximately 260 sales facilities and 42 distribution and value-added centers. Both business segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CIENA CORPORATION (CIEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ciena Corporation (Ciena) is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company operates through four segments: Networking Platforms; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software and Services; and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios. The Platform Software and Services segment provides analytics, data, and planning tools to assist customers in managing Ciena's Networking Platforms products in their networks. The Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes micro-services, standards-based open software suite, together with related services, that enables customers to implement large-scale software and information technology (IT)-led operations support system (OSS) transformations. The Global Services segment includes the sales of a range of Ciena's services for maintenance support, and training, installation and deployment and network design activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CIENA CORPORATION

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and others. Its segments include Capital Markets-Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies-Software Solutions (IC-SS) and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). CM-SS segment provides software solutions to public and private companies. CM-CCM segment provides technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. IC-SS segment provides software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information. IC-CCM segment provides its investment company clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

