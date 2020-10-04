Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/4/2020

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INTEL CORPORATION (INTC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company's segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Mobileye, Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG). It delivers computer, networking and communications platforms to a set of customers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), cloud and communications service providers, as well as industrial, communications and automotive equipment manufacturers. It offers platforms to integrate various components and technologies, including a microprocessor and chipset, a stand-alone System-on-Chip (SoC), or a multichip package. The CCG operating segment includes platforms that integrates in notebook, two in one systems, desktop computers for consumers and businesses, tablets, and phones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTEL CORPORATION

POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company's products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use. The Company's ICs used in alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supply convert high-voltage AC from a wall outlet to the low-voltage DC required by electronic devices. The Company offers a range of products, such as TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch and Hiper families. The Company also offers CapZero and SenZero families. The Company offers a range of high-voltage gate-driver products sold under the SCALE and SCALE-II product-family names. The DPA-Switch family of products is a monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion IC designed specifically for use in distributed power architectures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of POWER INTEGRATIONS INC

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company's segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products. The IDS segment offers products that are manufactured under various brands, including the Brady brand, and are primarily sold through distribution to a range of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers, and through other channels. The WPS segment offers a range of product categories, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, and labels; informational and architectural signage; industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters. Its brands include Electromark, Identicard, PromoVision, Scafftag, Seton and Emedco.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BRADY CORP

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC (CDNS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firmâs underlying fundamentals and the stockâs valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company's product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP). Functional verification products are used to verify that the circuitry or the software designed will perform as intended. Digital IC design offerings are used to create representations of a digital circuit or an IC that can be verified for correctness prior to implementation. Custom IC design and verification offerings are used to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog and memory designs. System Interconnect and Analysis offerings are used to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Design IP offerings consist of functional blocks, which customers integrate into their ICs for the development process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

