Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. (Clearfield) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Clearfield is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection, and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of gigabit speed bandwidth to residential homes, businesses, and network infrastructure in the wireline and wireless access network. It provides contract manufacturing services for its customers which include original equipment manufacturers (OEM) requiring copper and fiber cable assemblies built to their specifications. Clearfield products include Clearview, FieldSmart, FieldShield, CraftSmart, WaveSmart and YOURx. Its YOURx platform consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and multiple drop cable options. Its broadband service providers include Multiple Service Operators (cable television) and Community Broadband (Tier 2 and 3 telco carriers, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CLEARFIELD INC

Full Guru Analysis for CLFD>

Full Factor Report for CLFD>

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS (AEHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, engineering and manufacturing of test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and related accessories. The Company's principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, the MAX burn-in system, the WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. It develops, manufactures and sell systems, which are designed to perform reliability screening and stress testing, burn-in or cycling, of homogeneous and heterogenous logic and memory integrated circuits (ICs) sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to simultaneously perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AEHR TEST SYSTEMS

Full Guru Analysis for AEHR>

Full Factor Report for AEHR>

SIMULATIONS PLUS INC (SLP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simulations Plus, Inc. is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, for machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure, and is exploring the application of its machine-learning technologies in other industries, including aerospace/military and general healthcare. The Company offers its products and services through two business segments, which include Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. Cognigen Corporation is the subsidiary of the Company. Its pharmaceutical/chemistry software is used by various companies, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food industry companies and to regulatory agencies for use in the conduct of industry-based research. Its clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics modeling, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMULATIONS PLUS INC

Full Guru Analysis for SLP>

Full Factor Report for SLP>

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERION NETWORK LTD

Full Guru Analysis for PERI>

Full Factor Report for PERI>

CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION (CYBE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CyberOptics Corporation is a global developer and manufacturer of high precision three-dimensional (3D) sensors and system products for inspection and metrology. The Company develops and manufactures WaferSense products, which is a family of wireless, wafer-shaped sensors that provides measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. Its sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor markets. It sells its high precision 3D sensors and system products based on its proprietary Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) technology. Its products include SQ3000 and SQ3000+ multi-function systems, micron pixel 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor, WX3000 metrology and MX3000 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) system. Its MX3000 AOI system for 3D inspection of memory modules following the singulation step of the manufacturing process. It conducts operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CYBEROPTICS CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for CYBE>

Full Factor Report for CYBE>

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.