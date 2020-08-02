Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 8/2/2020

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneSpan Inc., formerly VASCO Data Security International, Inc., designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses. Its solutions secure access to data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications, and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. It also provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their Web-based and mobile applications. It facilitates digital transactions involving the signing, sending and managing of documents. Its security solutions include both open standards-based and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ONESPAN INC

DIODES INCORPORATED (DIOD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company's products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers. It also holds interests in Pericom Semiconductor Corporation, which designs, develops and markets integrated circuits (ICs) and frequency control products (FCPs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DIODES INCORPORATED

ONTRAK INC (OTRK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ontrak, Inc., formerly Catasys, Inc., is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The Company's integrated, technology-enabled OnTrak solution, which is designed to identify and treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ONTRAK INC

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. (SLP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simulations Plus, Inc. is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, for machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure, and is exploring the application of its machine-learning technologies in other industries, including aerospace/military and general healthcare. The Company offers its products and services through two business segments, which include Simulations Plus, Inc. and Cognigen Corporation. Cognigen Corporation is the subsidiary of the Company. Its pharmaceutical/chemistry software is used by various companies, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food industry companies and to regulatory agencies for use in the conduct of industry-based research. Its clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services include pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics modeling, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

VICOR CORP (VICR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating and controlling electric current. The Company's segments include Brick Business Unit (BBU), VI Chip and Picor. The BBU segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular direct current-direct current converters and configurable products, and also includes the entities comprising Vicor Custom Power, and the BBU operations of Vicor Japan Company, Ltd. (VJCL). The VI Chip segment includes VI Chip Corporation, which designs, develops, manufactures and markets advanced power component products. The VI Chip segment also includes the VI Chip business conducted through VJCL. The Picor segment includes Picor Corporation (Picor), which designs, develops, manufactures and markets integrated circuits and related products for use in a range of power management and power system applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VICOR CORP

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

