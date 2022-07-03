Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 7/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. (Clearfield) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Clearfield is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection, and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of gigabit speed bandwidth to residential homes, businesses, and network infrastructure in the wireline and wireless access network. It provides contract manufacturing services for its customers which include original equipment manufacturers (OEM) requiring copper and fiber cable assemblies built to their specifications. Clearfield products include Clearview, FieldSmart, FieldShield, CraftSmart, WaveSmart and YOURx. Its YOURx platform consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and multiple drop cable options. Its broadband service providers include Multiple Service Operators (cable television) and Community Broadband (Tier 2 and 3 telco carriers, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CLEARFIELD INC

PHOTRONICS, INC. (PLAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which is a precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company is an element in the manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs) and flat panel displays (FPDs) and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of ICs, a variety of FPDs and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. It has approximately 11 manufacturing facilities, out of which three are located in Taiwan, one in Korea, three in the United States, two in Europe, and two in China. The Company's FPD facility is located in Hefei, China, and IC facility in Xiamen, China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHOTRONICS, INC.

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. It offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. Its Purion systems are all based on a common platform, which enables a combination of implant purity, precision and productivity. Its Purion H, Purion Dragon and Purion H200 spot beam, high current systems cover all high current requirements. Its Purion XE and other Purion high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform wafer handling system. It provides Purion M Si and SiC medium current system. Its Purion M systems also offer differentiated capabilities for specialty applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

A10 NETWORKS INC (ATEN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of networking solutions that enable networks focused on reliability, availability, scalability, and cybersecurity. The Company's portfolio supports customers operating in the cloud, on-premises or in hybrid environments. The Company's product portfolio consists of six secure application solutions and two intelligent management and automation tools. Its secure application solutions include Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Lightning Application Delivery Controller (Lightning ADC), Thunder Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS), Thunder SSL Insight (SSLi) and Thunder Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its intelligent management and automation tools include Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Its software solutions are available to be delivered in a variety of form factors, such as embedded in optimized hardware appliances, as bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of A10 NETWORKS INC

EPLUS INC. (PLUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology (IT). The Company operates through two segments: technology and financing. Its technology segment sells IT hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party advanced professional and managed services, and its software. Its financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. Both segments sell its products to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The Company provides IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional, and managed services, IT staff augmentation, and complete lifecycle management services, including flexible financing and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EPLUS INC.

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.