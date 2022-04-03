Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clearfield, Inc. (Clearfield) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Clearfield is focused on providing fiber management, fiber protection, and fiber delivery products that accelerate the turn-up of gigabit speed bandwidth to residential homes, businesses, and network infrastructure in the wireline and wireless access network. It provides contract manufacturing services for its customers which include original equipment manufacturers (OEM) requiring copper and fiber cable assemblies built to their specifications. Clearfield products include Clearview, FieldSmart, FieldShield, CraftSmart, WaveSmart and YOURx. Its YOURx platform consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and multiple drop cable options. Its broadband service providers include Multiple Service Operators (cable television) and Community Broadband (Tier 2 and 3 telco carriers, utilities, municipalities, and alternative carriers).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CLEARFIELD INC

COPART, INC. (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. (Copart) is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services with operations in the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. The Company operates through two segments: United States and International. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the Internet through its virtual bidding third generation Internet auction-style sales technology (VB3). Its vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and from individuals. It sells the vehicles to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and in some jurisdictions, to the general public.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COPART, INC.

EPAM SYSTEMS INC (EPAM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EPAM Systems, Inc. is a digital transformation services provider, which delivers end-to-end value to its customers. The Company provides services through software solutions, integrated advisory, business consulting and design. The Company maintains a group of testing and quality assurance professionals with experience across a range of technology platforms and industry verticals. This group performs software application testing, test management, automation and consulting services focused on helping customers improve their existing software testing and quality assurance practices. It has integrated consulting teams across business, experience, technology and data. The functional business is engaged in technology platforms and their interactions, as well as the application of data science and machine learning, to deliver insights into its customers' business. Its digital and service design practice provides strategy, design, creative and program management services for customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EPAM SYSTEMS INC

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that perform macro-defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software, which are used by bare silicon wafer manufacturers, semiconductor wafer fabricators, and advanced packaging manufacturers. Its products include automated metrology systems, integrated metrology systems, silicon wafer all-surface inspection/characterization, macro defect inspection, automated defect classification and pattern analysis, yield analysis, opaque film metrology, probe card test and analysis, advanced packaging lithography, process control software and yield management software. Its products are also used for process control in several other technology markets, including manufacturing of light emitting diodes, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, micro-electromechanical systems, data storage, and industrial and scientific applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ONTO INNOVATION INC

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. It offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. Its Purion systems are all based on a common platform, which enables a combination of implant purity, precision and productivity. Its Purion H, Purion Dragon and Purion H200 spot beam, high current systems cover all high current requirements. Its Purion XE high energy system combines its radio frequency (RF) Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform wafer handling system. It also offers the Purion M medium current system. Its Purion M systems also offer differentiated capabilities for specialty applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

