Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/4/2021

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC (ADR) (CMCM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cheetah Mobile Inc. is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE's subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines. For its users, its diversified suite of applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance, and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its data analytics engines perform real time analysis of mobile applications, program files and Websites on their devices for behavior that may impair system performance or impose security risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHEETAH MOBILE INC (ADR)

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (SNCR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company's portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to be managed across a range of distribution channels, including e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect and other retail outlets. The Company operates in and markets their solutions and services directly through their sales organizations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. It delivers technologies for mobile transformation to service provider and enterprise customers in regulated verticals and use cases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ZEPP HEALTH CORP - ADR (ZEPP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zepp Health Corp, formerly Huami Corp, is a company committed to connect health with technology. It has developed a platform of proprietary technology including artificial intelligence (AI) chips, biometric sensors, and health data algorithms. It is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. It designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. It markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers. The smart watches provides activity tracking, sleep tracking, smart notifications from mobile devices, GPS, heart rate sensing, water resistance, wireless syncing with mobile phones. It also provides a mobile application to keep track of the fitness information, set alarms and receive call notifications on the smart watch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZEPP HEALTH CORP - ADR

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CANON INC (ADR)

LEAF GROUP LTD (LEAF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers' online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LEAF GROUP LTD

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

