Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 3/1/2020

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Super Micro Computer, Inc. is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company's solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services. The Company sells its server systems and server subsystems and accessories through a combination of distributors, including value added resellers and system integrators, and other equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As of June 30, 2016, the Company offered over 4,950 stock keeping units (SKUs), including SKUs for server and storage systems, serverboards, chassis, power supplies and other system accessories. The Company develops and manufactures server solutions based upon a modular and open architecture.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SOGOU INC (SOGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sogou Inc. is a search and Internet company. The Company's Sogou Search is a search engine in China. Its cross-language search service enables users to discover English content on the Internet by querying in Chinese and reading content that it has translated into Chinese. The Company's products and services include Sogu Search, Sogou Input Method and other products. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software. Its Chinese language input software enables users to type in Chinese. Sogou Input Method anticipates users' search intentions in real-time and allows users to search directly with Sogou Search. The Company offer users general and vertical search services through its Website and its mobile search application. The features of Sogou Search include query suggestion, query correction, search snippets, Webpage translation and search result recommendations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ADTRAN, INC. (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company's solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world. It provides a full-range of network implementation, maintenance and managed services. Its solutions include Access & Aggregation, Customer Devices, and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation solutions are used by communications service providers (CSPs) to connect their network infrastructure to their subscribers. The portfolio of ADTRAN solutions within Access & Aggregation category includes a range of modular or fixed physical form factors designed to deliver the technology and economic fit based on the target subscriber density and environmental conditions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ARLO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arlo Technologies, Inc. is engaged in combining the intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices. Its cloud-based platform creates end-to-end connected lifestyle solutions that provide users visibility, insight to help protect and connect with the people and things that matter to them. It enables users to monitor their environments and engage in real-time with their families and businesses from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection. The Company's products include Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Go, Arlo Baby, Arlo Pro 2, and Arlo Security Light. Its Arlo Security Camera is a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera. Its Arlo Go is a long term evolution (LTE)-enabled wire-free camera and provides mobile monitoring supported by various networks in key markets around the world. Arlo Baby features air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and night vision.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

