Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/3/2021

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HUAMI CORP (HMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huami Corp is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. The Company designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. The Company markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The Amazfit range of products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers. The smart watches provides features that include activity tracking, sleep tracking, smart notifications from mobile devices, GPS, heart rate sensing, water resistance, wireless syncing with mobile phones. It also provides a mobile application to keep track of the fitness information, set alarms and receive call notifications on the smart watch. The Company is the sole partner of Xiaomi wearables, including the Mi band series.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HUAMI CORP

QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qudian Inc is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of an online customer credit technology platform. Through its technology platform, the Company operates two segments. The Installment Credit Services segment is engaged in traditional online installment credit business, including cash installment credit services and merchandise installment credit services. The Transaction Services segment offers loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers and assumes no credit risk. The Company uses big data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to service young, mobile-active consumers. The Company operates an online platform, with nearly all of the transactions facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for small credit. Approved borrowers can draw down on their cash credit with cash disbursed into their Alipay accounts in digital form. The Company conducts its businesses in the China market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of QUDIAN INC - ADR

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. In addition, it provides a range of professional services enabling it to deliver turnkey networks, including design, deployment, maintenance and managed services. It designs, manufactures and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions and services to mobile and fixed public network operators, private network operators, Federal, State and Local government agencies, transportation, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The Company sells products and services directly to its customers and also use agents and resellers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVIAT NETWORKS INC

CANON INC (ADR) (CAJ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Canon Inc. is mainly engaged in the development, production, sale of office equipment, imaging systems, medical systems, industrial equipment and the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Office segment provides office multifunction machines, laser multifunction machines, laser printers, digital continuous slip printers, digital cut sheet planters, wide format printers, and document solutions. The Imaging System segment's products include lens-interchangeable digital cameras, compact digital cameras, digital video cameras, digital cinema cameras and others. The Industrial Equipment and Others segment provides semiconductor exposure devices, FPD exposure devices, vacuum thin film forming devices, organic EL display manufacturing devices, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals and others. The Medical System segment provides digital radiography, X-ray diagnostic equipment, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CANON INC (ADR)

NEOPHOTONICS CORP (NPTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks. The Company's products are categorized into groups, including High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. The High Speed Products includes products designed for 100G and beyond for telecommunication and datacenter or content provider networks and applications. Its Network Products and Solutions consist of various products designed for applications below 100G, and include 40G products. The Company combines its transmitter and receiver products into Transceiver modules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEOPHOTONICS CORP

