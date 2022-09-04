Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 9/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CERENCE INC (CRNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cerence Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market. The Company's platform utilizes speech recognition, natural language understanding, speech signal enhancement, text-to-speech, and acoustic modeling technology to provide a conversational AI-based solution. The Company's platform is a fully customizable and designed to support its customers in creating their own ecosystem in the automobile and transforming the vehicle into a hub for numerous connected devices and services. Virtual assistants built with its software platform can address user requests across a variety of categories, such as navigation, control, media, communication and tools. Its software platform consists of edge computing and cloud-connected software components and a software framework linking these components together under a common programming interface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CERENCE INC

Full Guru Analysis for CRNC>

Full Factor Report for CRNC>

LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR) (LPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LG Display Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of display panels. The Company produces and sells display panels for televisions (TVs), smart phones, monitors, notebooks and tablets. The Company holds liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diodes (OLED) technology patents. In addition, the Company manufactures raw materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for LPL>

Full Factor Report for LPL>

MULTIPLAN CORP (MPLN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MultiPlan Corporation is a provider of data analytics and technology-enabled solutions to the United States healthcare industry. The Company, through its operating subsidiary, MultiPlan, Inc., offers three categories of services: Analytics-Based Services, Network-Based Services, and Payment and Revenue Integrity Services. Analytics-Based Services include data-driven algorithms, which detect claims over-charges and either negotiate or recommend fair reimbursement using a variety of data sources and pricing algorithms. Network-Based Services include contracted discounts with healthcare providers to form independent preferred provider organizations in the United States with approximately 1.2 million healthcare providers under contract, as well as outsourced network development and/or management services. Payment and Revenue Integrity Services include data, technology and clinical expertise deployed to identify and remove improper and unnecessary charges before or after claims are paid.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MULTIPLAN CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MPLN>

Full Factor Report for MPLN>

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (HPE) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is an edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company. It operates through six segments, namely Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services (FS), and Corporate Investments and Other. Compute segment includes both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers. Its products include the HPE Proliant rack and tower servers. HPC & AI offers standard and custom hardware and software solutions designed to address customer workloads. The Storage segment offers workload optimized storage product and service offerings. Intelligent Edge offers wired and wireless local area network, campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-network, and others. FS provides investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, IT consumption, and others. The Corporate Investments & Other segment include the Communications and Media Solutions business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO

Full Guru Analysis for HPE>

Full Factor Report for HPE>

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION (SATS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS segment). Its Hughes segment is engaged in both networking technologies and services. It provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet products and services to consumer customers. It provides broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. It also designs, provides and install gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems. Its ESS segment provides satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers and private enterprise customers. It operates its ESS business using primarily the EchoStar IX satellite and the EchoStar 105/SES-11 satellite and related infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for SATS>

Full Factor Report for SATS>

More details on Validea's Joseph Piotroski strategy

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.