Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/4/2021

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR) (LPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LG Display Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of display panels. The Company produces and sells display panels for televisions (TVs), smart phones, monitors, notebooks and tablets. The Company holds liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diodes (OLED) technology patents. In addition, the Company manufactures raw materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR)

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NTCT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company's solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats. The Company's manufacturing operations consist of final product assembly, configuration and testing. The Company's nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution is used to support NetScout's enterprise, service provider and government customers. The Company's Intelligent Data Sources, marketed under the Infinistream brand, provide collection and analysis of high-volume packet-flow data from across the network that is displayed through the nGeniusONE Service Assurance Solution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

OPERA LTD (OPRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based company within consumer business segment. It operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Company's operations are comprised of Search, Advertising, Technology Licensing and Other. The Search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The Advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or Speed Dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OPERA LTD

PHOTRONICS, INC. (PLAB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHOTRONICS, INC.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION (SATS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Company's Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ETC segment provides end-to-end video and broadcast technology products and services to businesses and directly to consumers. The ESS segment operates its business using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites. Its operations also include real estate and other activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

