Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SOHU.COM LTD - ADR (SOHU) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SOHU.COM LTD is a China-based online media, search and game service company principally engaged in the provision of online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company mainly operates its businesses through three segments, including the Sohu segment, the Sogou segment and the Changyou segment. The Sohu segment's main business is the brand advertising business, which offers to users, over Sohu's matrices of Chinese language online media, various content, products and services across multiple Internet-enabled devices such as PCs, mobile phones and tablets. The Sogou segment is mainly engaged in search and search-related business, including search and search-related advertising services, as well as Internet value-added services (IVAS). The Changyou segment is engaged in online game business; the platform channel business, which consists primarily of online advertising and IVAS; and the cinema advertising business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOHU.COM LTD - ADR

LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR) (LPL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LG Display Co Ltd is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of display panels. The Company produces and sells display panels for televisions (TVs), smart phones, monitors, notebooks and tablets. The Company holds liquid crystal display (LCD) and organic light emitting diodes (OLED) technology patents. In addition, the Company manufactures raw materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LG DISPLAY CO LTD. (ADR)

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (HPE) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is an edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company. The Company's segment includes Compute, High Performance Computing & Mission-Critical Solutions (HPC & MCS), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services (FS), and Corporate Investments and Other. The Compute segment offers both general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload optimized servers. The HPC & MCS segment offers specialized compute servers designed to support specific workloads. The Storage segment offers workload optimized storage product and service offerings. The Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area network (LAN), campus and data center switching, software-defined wide-area-networking. The FS segment provides flexible investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, and utility programs. The Corporate Investments and Other segment includes the Communications and Media Solutions business (CMS) that offers software and related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION (SATS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of satellite technologies, Internet services for consumer customers, which include home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services. It also delivers network technologies, managed services and communications solutions for enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). Its Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services and communication solutions to domestic and international consumers and enterprise and government customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers and private enterprise customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ECHOSTAR CORPORATION

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (TTMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TTM Technologies, Inc. is a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer. The Company is focused on the production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. The Company's segments include PCB, and RF and Specialty Components (RF&S Components). The PCB segment consists of 15 domestic PCB and sub-system plants; six PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. The RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. The Company serves various markets, including aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive components, medical, industrial and instrumentation related products, as well as networking/communications infrastructure products. Its customers include both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

