Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

JABIL INC (JBL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). Its EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets. Its DMS segment is focused on providing engineering solutions and a focus on material sciences and technologies. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the automotive, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, emerging growth, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, packaging, point of sale and printing industries. The Company also provides paper bottle and paper-based packaging solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JABIL INC

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Microelectronics Corp is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments. The Wafer Fabrication segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The New Business segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and provision of solar energy. The Company is engaged in the maintenance of a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory, new generation light-emitting diode (LED) and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR)

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. The Company's segments include MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The Company's semiconductors include MOSFETs, diodes, and optoelectronic components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation. The Company's passive components include resistors, inductors, and capacitors are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current (AC) and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accenture plc is a professional services company. It provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources. The Communications, Media & Technology segment serves communications, electronics, technology, media and entertainment industries. The Financial Services segment serves banking, capital markets and insurance industries. The Health & Public service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, and government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The Resources segment serves chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities and related industries. It offers digital advertising services. It also provides companies with a comprehensive offering across content creation production and distribution. It provides managed security and cyber defense services (MSS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACCENTURE PLC

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The Company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. Its Semiconductor Systems segment primarily consists of capital equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips. Its Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity, including spares, upgrades, services, certain remanufactured old equipment and factory automation software for semiconductor, display and solar products. Its Display and Adjacent Markets segment includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, and other display technologies for televisions, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices and equipment upgrades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

