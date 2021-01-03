Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/3/2021

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, display and related industries. The Company's segments are Semiconductor Systems, which includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation; Applied Global Services, which provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity; Display and Adjacent Markets, which includes products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, upgrades and roll-to-roll Web coating systems and other display technologies for televisions, personal computers, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices, and Corporate and Other segment, which includes revenues from products, as well as costs of products sold for fabricating solar photovoltaic cells and modules, and certain operating expenses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for AMAT>

Full Factor Report for AMAT>

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CSGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG's solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider's customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements. The Company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management, Customer Experience Solutions; and Digital monetization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CSGS>

Full Factor Report for CSGS>

ALARMCOM HLDG INC (ALRM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other. The Alarm.com segment represents its cloud-based platform for the intelligently connected property solutions. The Other segment is focused on researching and developing home and commercial automation and energy management products and services for sale in adjacent markets. Its solutions are used in both smart homes and businesses. It is involved in designing and manufacturing various types of hardware that enable its solutions, including cellular communication modules, image sensor, video cameras and alarm.com smart thermostat. The Company offers a suite of high definition, Internet protocol (IP), video cameras to enable its video monitoring services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALARMCOM HLDG INC

Full Guru Analysis for ALRM>

Full Factor Report for ALRM>

AUTOHOME INC (ADR) (ATHM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autohome Inc. is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. These services are offered to automakers and dealers, and advertising agencies that represent automakers and dealers in the automobile industry. The Company's autohome.com.cn targets automobile consumers with a focus on new automobiles. The Company's professionally produced content is created by editorial team and includes automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips. Its database also includes new and used automobile listings and promotional information. Its dealer subscription services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTOHOME INC (ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for ATHM>

Full Factor Report for ATHM>

AMDOCS LIMITED (DOX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, pay television (TV), entertainment and media industries and other service providers. The Company's offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies such as cloud, microservices, development and operations (DevOps), open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering (SRE) and automation through standard information technology (IT) tools, open application programming interfaces (APIs) and artificial intelligence (AI).The Company's services include managed services, digital business operations, quality engineering services, cloud services, consulting services, integration services, and data and intelligence services. The Company also provides fifth generation (5G) charging, policy and cloud-native technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMDOCS LIMITED

Full Guru Analysis for DOX>

Full Factor Report for DOX>

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.