Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/3/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and others. Its segments include Capital Markets-Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies-Software Solutions (IC-SS) and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). CM-SS segment provides software solutions to public and private companies. CM-CCM segment provides technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. IC-SS segment provides software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information. IC-CCM segment provides its investment company clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms and others.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. Its segments include Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays and peripherals, software, support and services. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services and solutions. The Printing segment is also focused on graphics and three-dimensional (3D) imaging solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. The Corporate Investments segment includes HP Labs and certain business incubation and investment projects.

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a provider of digital cloud fax technology. The Company provides interoperability with streamlined workflows in a platform that keeps customers connected through each patient's continuum of care. Its solutions include Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal, Consensus Clarity and Consensus Harmony. Consensus Unite provides interoperability to providers and payers across the healthcare ecosystem. Consensus Signal delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) event alert notification. Consensus Clarity solution integrates natural language processing and artificial intelligence to help healthcare organizations move unstructured electronic health record (EHR) data and clinical content to structured, analytics-ready data. Consensus Harmony includes universal healthcare application programming interface (APIs), cloud fax APIs, electronic signature APIs, and connectivity to multiple participating EHR partners and other industry cloud marketplaces.

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD (EAF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GrafTech International Ltd. is a manufacturer of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company operates through one segment: Industrial Materials, which comprises of two product categories, graphite electrodes and petroleum needle coke products. Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production. Petroleum needle coke is a crystalline form of carbon derived from decant oil, which is a raw material used in the production of graphite electrodes. The Company has graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in Calais, France, Pamplona, Spain, Monterrey, Mexico and St. Marys, Pennsylvania. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Americas and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

